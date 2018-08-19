What to Know A pair of thieves dragged a deliveryman out of his vehicle and threw him to the ground before stealing his car

A pair of thieves dragged a deliveryman out of his vehicle and threw him to the ground before stealing his car, police said.

The 33-year-old man, who works for an eatery called China Wok, was delivering food to a home on Laurel Drive, in West Hempstead, around noon on Sunday when two men approached him, Nassau County police said.

The men dragged the deliveryman from his grey Toyota Highlander and threw him to the ground before driving off in the vehicle, according to police.

The deliveryman was treated at the scene for abrasions on his arms and legs, police said.

The carjackers may have been anywhere from 17 to 25 years old, according to police. They didn’t immediately have photos or descriptions of the two men.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.