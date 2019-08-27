FDNY Responds to 2-Story Building Collapse in the Bronx - NBC New York
FDNY Responds to 2-Story Building Collapse in the Bronx

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Firefighters are responding to a partial collapse of a two-story building under construction in the Bronx

    • A call about the collapse on 208th Street in Norwood came in shortly before noon

    • Video posted to the Citizen app showed a heavy emergency presence; it wasn't clear how many people were in the building at the time

    Firefighters are responding to a partial collapse of a two-story building under construction in the Bronx -- and at least one worker may be trapped, authorities said Tuesday. 

    A call about the collapse on 208th Street in Norwood came in shortly before noon. Video posted to the Citizen app showed a heavy emergency presence; it wasn't clear how many people were in the building at the time of the collapse. 

    Inspectors for the city's Department of Buildings are on route to the scene to conduct an investigation. 

    No other details were immediately available. 

