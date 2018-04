A woman is wanted for grand larceny after allegedly stealing a brand-name baby stroller worth $1,500 off a Brooklyn street earlier this month, according to the NYPD.

Police said the woman stole a Bugaboo baby stroller worth $1,500 from in front of a home on Penn Street in Williamsburg.

The stroller was left unattended from approximately 10 minutes before it was taken, according to the NYPD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.