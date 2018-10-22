NYPD: NYC Bodega Owner Shoots Robber in the Head, Kills Him

What to Know A 32-year-old man police say tried to rob a Bronx bodega late Sunday was shot and killed by the 43-year-old store owner, the NYPD says

A Bronx bodega owner is being questioned after police say he shot and killed a robber who barged into his store and demanded money.

A 32-year-old man stormed into a bodega on Morrison Avenue in Soundview late Sunday and ordered the 43-year-old owner to hand over cash, according to the NYPD. When the worker refused, the suspect tried to jump over the counter when the owner shot him in the head, police said.

Cops rushed to the store and found the suspect unconscious with a gunshot wound to his head, officials said. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The store owner was taken to an NYPD station house to be questioned about the robbery, but authorities said he is not in custody. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the owner will be charged or released nor was it clear whether the suspect was armed during the robbery.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. The name of the man who died has not yet been released.