The whole region got soaked as the storm hit just as the evening rush was set to start, and didn't stop dumping rain for nearly 8 hours — leading to flooding and power outages. NBC New York’s Michael George, Ray Villeda and Rana Novini provide team coverage.

From Sandy Hook Bay to Little Egg Harbor in New Jersey, the bomb cyclone that churned up the Atlantic coast did a number on several boats.

The state police marine unit responded to all of the incidents, with a spokesman telling NBC New York on Thursday that the wind and waves from the storm tore away at the lines securing the boats to their docking slips.

Officials had to put out absorbent socks to contain oil and gasoline leaking from the boats.

By noon there were reports of boats sinking in Waretown, Little Egg Harbor, Mantoloking and Belmar.

In Sandy Hook Bay, a sailboat tore away from its mooring buoy and damaged a transportation launch used to get sailors out to their boats.

The wind then carried the sailboat from the Atlantic Highlands marina out along the shoreline, where rescue teams were finally able to secure it before it sank or crashed into the shore line.