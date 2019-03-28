What to Know The body of a 45-year-old Jersey City woman was pulled from a park late in the community where she lived over the weekend

The death of a woman whose body was pulled from a park lake in New Jersey over the weekend has been ruled a homicide, investigators said Thursday.

The woman, identified as 45-year-old Caroline Cano, of Jersey City, was found dead in the lake in Lincoln Park, not far from where she lived, Sunday morning.

It wasn't immediately clear what led the medical examiner's office to rule her death a homicide. No further details on the case were immediately available and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about Cano is asked to call the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345.