The NYPD says one of its officers was harassed and surrounded by a group of individuals on motorcycles and ATVs as he was safeguarding an abandoned dirt bike at a Bronx gas station.

A video released by police shows multiple people circling around the officer and his patrol vehicle that was parked next to a bright yellow motocross bike at the BP gas station on Bruckner Boulevard in Hunts Point.

As the officer walks a short distance away from the bike, an individual ducked behind the patrol car and attempted to retrieve the bike.

The officer then turned around and chased the suspect away, the video shows.

The bikers "created hazardous condition" and they are wanted for obstructing governmental administration, police said.

It was unclear whether the abandoned dirtbike belonged to the anyone in the group and police did not provide other details.