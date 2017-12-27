The best credit cards of 2017 offered big sign-up bonuses, lucrative ongoing rewards and zero-percent intro rates, according to a new survey by WalletHub.
Editors at the financial advice website compared more than 1,000 credit card offers from the year and compiled a list of its top picks for seven major categories.
Here are 2017's best credits cards for each type of user, according to WalletHub:
- Travel Rewards: Barclaycard Arrival Plus™ World Elite Mastercard®
- Cash Back: Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer
- 0% Purchases: Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card
- Balance Transfers: Barclaycard Ring™ Mastercard®
- Students: Journey® Student Rewards from Capital One®
- Newcomers: Capital One® Platinum Credit Card
- Rebuilding Credit: Discover it® Secured Credit Card
The editors say advertising played no role in the selection process, though some picks include sponsored offers.