What to Know The Bergen County jail is on lockdown amid a possible measles outbreak among several prisons

There's a "nobody in, nobody out" policy at this time, including for unvaccinated guards, the county executive tells News 4

The mumps diagnosis comes from a doctor’s clinical observation, but officials are awaiting test results to confirm the doctor’s belief

A possible mumps outbreak among several inmates at New Jersey's Bergen County jail has led to a lockdown of the facility, meaning not even unvaccinated guards are permitted to enter or leave the premises, the county executive tells News 4.

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco said Tuesday that the mumps diagnosis comes from a doctor's clinical observation; officials are awaiting test results to confirm that doctor's belief.

In the meantime, there is a "nobody in, nobody out" policy for anyone who has not had the MMR shot, which is the vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella.

Tedesco says authorities are now working on short- and long-term plans to deal with the situation, including deciding how to handle any unvaccinated guards who are stuck at the jail or could have been exposed during an earlier shift.