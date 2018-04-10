Bear Has a Blast With Piece of Newspaper Outside CT Home

Video taken by Donna DelCioppo shows a bear having a ball with a newspaper outside a home in Connecticut. (Credit: Donna DelCioppo) (Published Wednesday, April 11, 2018)

This bear doesn’t need a lot to get his share of excitement.

Video taken by Donna DelCioppo shows a bear in Connecticut having blast with a newspaper in the yard of a Connecticut home.

The video shows the bear charging at the paper and then tumbling to the ground before rolling around on top of the newspaper.

The bear is then seen putting part of the paper in its mouth and tearing a piece of it right off. Then the bear’s attention is thrown elsewhere – onto a flag flying in the wind. The bear is seen going up to the flag and ripping it down off the pole.

It’s safe to say this bear is having a bear-y fun time.