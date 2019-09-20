Batman Signal to Shine on Gotham’s Domino Sugar Refinery to Celebrate 80 Years of the Caped Crusader - NBC New York
Batman Signal to Shine on Gotham’s Domino Sugar Refinery to Celebrate 80 Years of the Caped Crusader

Elsewhere in Gotham, the spire of the Empire State Building will also be glowing in Batman yellow and white

Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 48 minutes ago

    Getty Images

    What to Know

    • To celebrate 80 years of the Caped Crusader, a Bat Signal will be projected onto the side of Williamsburg's Domino Sugar Refinery building

    • The light will be illuminated at 8 p.m. and will stay on until around midnight — or possibly until the superhero answers the call to battle

    • Elsewhere in Gotham, the spire of the Empire State Building will also be glowing in Batman yellow and white

    Holy happy anniversary, Batman!

    To celebrate 80 years of the Caped Crusader, there will be a Bat Signal projected onto the side of the iconic Domino Sugar Refinery building in Williamsburg Saturday night.

    The light will be illuminated at 8 p.m. and will stay on until around midnight — or possibly until the superhero answers the call to battle the bad guys.

    It’s appropriate that particular building will be where the well-known symbol will be displayed, as Batman famously hides his identity (spoiler alert, it’s Bruce Wayne) using different variations of domino masks.

    Elsewhere in Gotham, the spire of the Empire State Building will also be glowing in Batman yellow and white. In preparation, the Dark Knight visited the building to flip the ceremonial switch on Friday, and took some photos with fans.

    Batman first appeared in Detective Comics #27 in 1939.

