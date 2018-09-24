Man Yelling Anti-Gay Comments Attacks 2 Outside Brooklyn Bar, Throwing One Against Tree and Leaving Both Unconscious: Cops - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Yelling Anti-Gay Comments Attacks 2 Outside Brooklyn Bar, Throwing One Against Tree and Leaving Both Unconscious: Cops

The younger victim was treated at a hospital for a broken finger; the 34-year-old man was taken to a hospital with a fractured shoulder

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Cops Hunt Suspect in Anti-Gay Bar Attack

    Police are looking for a man who allegedly made anti-gay statements before attacking two men in a Brooklyn bar. Lori Bordonaro reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • Two men were attacked outside a Brooklyn bar over the weekend by a suspect allegedly yelling anti-gay comments

    • The younger victim was treated at a hospital for a broken finger; the 34-year-old man was taken to a hospital with a fractured shoulder

    • Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police

    Police are looking for a man who allegedly made anti-gay statements before attacking two men who had just left a bar in Brooklyn over the weekend, leaving both of them unconscious and with broken bones. 

    Authorities say the suspect walked up to the men, ages 29 and 34, outside Metropolitan in Williamsburg around 1 a.m. Sunday and started yelling slurs.

    He punched the 34-year-old man in the face and the victim blacked out. Then he grabbed the 29-year-old man and threw him against a tree, also leaving him unconscious. The suspect then ran off; it's not clear if he knew the men prior. 

    The younger victim was treated at a hospital for a broken finger; the 34-year-old man was taken to a hospital with a fractured shoulder. 

    Top News Photos: One Year Anniversary of Hurricane Maria

    [NATL] Top News Photos: One Year Anniversary of Hurricane Maria
    Spencer Platt/Getty Images

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us