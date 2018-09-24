Police are looking for a man who allegedly made anti-gay statements before attacking two men in a Brooklyn bar. Lori Bordonaro reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police are looking for a man who allegedly made anti-gay statements before attacking two men who had just left a bar in Brooklyn over the weekend, leaving both of them unconscious and with broken bones.

Authorities say the suspect walked up to the men, ages 29 and 34, outside Metropolitan in Williamsburg around 1 a.m. Sunday and started yelling slurs.

He punched the 34-year-old man in the face and the victim blacked out. Then he grabbed the 29-year-old man and threw him against a tree, also leaving him unconscious. The suspect then ran off; it's not clear if he knew the men prior.

