NJ Bank Robber Has Change of Heart Mid-Heist

The undecided robber quickly changed his mind and told a teller he wanted to open an account

Published at 4:16 AM EDT on Jul 31, 2018 | Updated at 7:28 AM EDT on Jul 31, 2018

    A would-be bank robber had a change of heart mid-heist in New Jersey last week, snatching back a demand note he had passed the teller and asking to open an account instead, authorities say. 

    NJ.com reports a man strolled into the Valley National Bank in Bayonne Friday afternoon and handed the teller a note ordering “all the money.”

    The undecided robber quickly changed his mind, grabbing the note out of the teller’s hands and telling her he wanted to open an account, police told NJ.com.

    After not having the proper identification to open an account, a bank employee escorted him outside.

    Police and security were notified, but the unidentified man had already fled the area.

