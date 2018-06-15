What to Know Police in New Jersey say a man who allegedly robbed a bank was caught because stolen money was seen falling out of his clothes

Police in New Jersey say a man who allegedly robbed a bank was caught because stolen money was seen falling out of his clothes.

The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday they had arrested a 32-year-old Milltown man in connection with the robbery of a Bedminster bank. NJ.com reports police say the suspect was seen on a side street removing some clothes, causing money to fall to the ground.

Officials say when officers approached the man, more money fell off his person and he was arrested.

The suspect is charged with second-degree robbery and is being held in Somerset County Jail awaiting a detention hearing.

