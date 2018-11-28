Author Visits 40 NY Neighborhoods to Interview Dogs

Some people say that city dogs are “unhappy.” Ken Foster is on a mission to prove them wrong. (Published 2 hours ago)

Some people say that city dogs are “unhappy.” Ken Foster is on a mission to prove them wrong.

In his new book "City of Dogs," Foster interviews dogs and their people from the five boroughs of New York. Along with photographer Traer Scott, Foster visited 40 neighborhoods to get the dogs’ side of the story.

Foster likes going on walks during his interviews. He says that, while a person might be telling one story, their dog is telling a totally different story simply by the direction in which he/she is walking. According to Foster, New York dogs are more “savvy” than those from quieter places.

Foster first discovered his love for dogs while living on a farm in Costa Rica for three months. He fell in love with a dog who always visited him during lunch and slept outside his door each night to protect him. When he returned home, he got a dog of his own and was inspired to write about the dogs he encountered.

"City of Dogs" was published on October 9th, 2018. Foster has written many other books about dogs including "The Dogs Who Found Me," "I’m a Good Dog," and "Dogs I Have Met."