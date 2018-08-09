What to Know A man involved in a custody battle with a woman was found dead with a mouth full of mulch in Astoria, law enforcement sources say

The dead man and the woman got into an argument, and then she left and came back with a man

The two men went on a walk, but only the second man returned and he hasn't been seen since

A man involved in a custody battle was found face down and dead with a mouth full of mulch on a street in Astoria early Thursday, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell News 4.

The 48-year-old man was discovered on 18th Street with injuries to his face before 1 a.m. Law enforcement sources said he had bruising underneath his eye. He was taken to an area hospital, where he pronounced dead.

The man was involved in a custody battle with a woman, the sources said. He and the woman got into some sort of argument, when she left.

She later returned with an unidentified man and the two men took a walk outside, the sources added. A short time later, only the unidentified man returned. He and the woman are both being questioned.

The victim's name has not been released. Autopsy results are pending.