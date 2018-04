NJ Transit trains in and out of New York Penn Station were subject to delays of as much as 45 minutes due to Amtrak overhead wire problems, the rail service said Monday.

PATH is cross-honoring at 33rd Street, Hoboken and Newark Penn. NJT buses and private carriers are cross-honoring as well.

Frustrated riders took to social media to report being held at stations along the way to New York as the delays mounted.