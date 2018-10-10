An American Airlines flight had to return to JFK after a landing gear issue was detected. (Published 34 minutes ago)

An American Airlines flight headed to Montreal had to return to New York after the pilot reported a landing gear issue, sources say.

American Airlines flight no. AA3940 appeared to have an issue with its landing gear not being locked after the plane took off, according to the FAA.

The plane with 47 people on board, including both passengers and crew, returned to JFK to attempt an emergency landing with emergency responders standing by.

The Embraer circled around to try to make the landing, and finally, just before 5 p.m., landed safely at JFK and without issue, Chopper 4 at the scene showed.

The FAA says the plane will likely be towed back to the gate. No injuries were reported.

Plane Makes Emergency Landing at JFK