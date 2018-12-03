What to Know An Amber alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl, Joanna Coates, allegedly abducted in Rochester

Police say the alleged abductor, Robert Gonzalez, was last seen traveling southeast, possibly headed for New York City

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911 immediately

An Amber alert has been issued in New York for a 14-year-old girl who was abducted in upstate Rochester, and authorities say she and her alleged kidnapper may be headed to New York City.

The girl, Joanna Coates, was allegedly abducted by 41-year-old Robert Gonzalez on LaSalle Street in Rochester Saturday evening, police said. He was last seen traveling southeast, possibly headed to New York City.

Coates was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that she's in imminent danger of serious harm or even death, authorities say.

Coates is about 5-feet-4 and 100 pounds, last seen wearing Timberland boots, a blue Nike shirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Rochester police at 866-NYS-AMBER to report a sighting.