Alleged Drunk Driver Fatally Strikes Pedestrian on Long Island: Police - NBC New York
The man was driving a Mercedes in North Babylon when he hit the pedestrian, police said

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • An alleged drunk driver was arrested after he fatally struck a 46-year-old pedestrian on Long Island, police said

    • The man was driving a Mercedes in North Babylon when he hit the pedestrian, according to police

    • He was arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired by alcohol

    An alleged drunk driver was arrested after he fatally struck a 46-year-old pedestrian on Long Island, police said.

    Eddy St. Louis, 41, of North Babylon, was driving a Mercedes south on Deer Park Avenue in North Babylon around 8:25 p.m. on Friday when he hit Anthony Cappa, Suffolk County police said.

    Cappa, also of North Babylon, was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

    It wasn't immediately clear where Cappa was walking when he was hit. 

    St. Louis was arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired by alcohol, according to police. He was expected to appear in court on Saturday.

    His attorney information wasn’t immediately available.

