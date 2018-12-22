What to Know An alleged drunk driver was arrested after he fatally struck a 46-year-old pedestrian on Long Island, police said

Eddy St. Louis, 41, of North Babylon, was driving a Mercedes south on Deer Park Avenue in North Babylon around 8:25 p.m. on Friday when he hit Anthony Cappa, Suffolk County police said.

Cappa, also of North Babylon, was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear where Cappa was walking when he was hit.

St. Louis was arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired by alcohol, according to police. He was expected to appear in court on Saturday.

His attorney information wasn’t immediately available.