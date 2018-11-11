Musician Joe Perry performs onstage at the TEC Awards during NAMM Show 2017 at the Anaheim Hilton on January 21, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry was taken to the hospital after he experienced shortness of breath during a concert at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, his representatives said.

Perry was performing as a guest star at Billy Joel’s show at the venue Saturday evening when he “experienced shortness of breath and was treated backstage by paramedics, who gave the guitarist oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to a hospital,” his representatives said in a statement.

Perry was still in the hospital as of Sunday morning, but was “alert and responsive,” according to his representatives.

He was supposed to appear at Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp in Florida on Sunday, but had to cancel his appearance, they added.

"Perry is expected to return to the road later this month," his reps noted.