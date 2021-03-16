Upper East Side

94-Year-Old Woman Killed, Infant Hospitalized in Upper East Side Fire

The fire broke out in the middle of the night, leaving an elderly woman dead and two others, a woman and an infant, hospitalized with injuries

FDNY truck
Getty Images

A 94-year-old woman was killed in a Manhattan apartment fire early Tuesday, police said. Two others, including an infant, were hospitalized.

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on the third-floor of a six-story building on East 78th Street, about five blocks from Central Park, police said. It was brought under control around 3 a.m., the fire department said.

The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital. Her name has not been made public. A 32-year-old woman and a 3-month-old girl were hospitalized and listed in stable condition, police said.

News

Cuomo Under Fire 8 hours ago

Biden: Cuomo Should Resign If Allegations Are Found to Be True, Might Face Prosecution

transit crime 9 hours ago

Woman Accused of Attempted Murder in ‘Horrific, Random' NYC Subway Shove: DA

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Upper East SideFDNY
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us