Nine people were injured Saturday morning in a 2-alarm apartment fire in the Bronx, the FDNY said.

The fire in the 2300 block of Grand Avenue, in the Fordham Heights section, broke out just after 6 a.m.

Fire officials said none of the injuries were immediately considered life-threatening.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the third-floor blaze at the six-story building.

