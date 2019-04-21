89-Year-Old Woman Struck, Killed In Staten Island Hit-And-Run: Police - NBC New York
Published 17 minutes ago

    What to Know

    An 89-year-old woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run on Staten Island Saturday night as she was trying to cross the street, police say.

    Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Bradley and Purdy avenues around 10:30 p.m.

    When police arrived at the scene they found the victim unconscious with trauma to the body.

    Police say the 89-year-old had exited an MTA bus and was crossing the street when she was hit by a dark color 4-door sedan.

    The victim, identified as Anastasia Diaz, was taken to Richmond University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

    No arrests have been made, police say.

    The investigation is ongoing.

