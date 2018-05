The NYPD released the inset photo of a suspect in the beating of an elderly man.

An attacker followed an 81-year-old man into his Brooklyn apartment building and hit him on the head with a blunt object, police say.

The victim was walking to his home at East 10th Street and Foster Avenue in the Kensington neighborhood at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, the NYPD said.

The man followed the victim into his apartment and struck him with a blunt object, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).