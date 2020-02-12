8 Hurt in Fast-Moving Early Morning Borough Park Fire

What to Know
Eight people, including one firefighter, were injured due to a fast-moving fire that ripped through a commercial building in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, according to officials.
The blaze erupted around 12:20 a.m. on New Utrecht Avenue in Borough Park.
Heavy smoke was seen pouring out of first floor window. The fire quickly spread to the second floor, however firefighters had it under control in a little over an hour.
Eight people -- seven civilians and one firefighter -- were injured in the fire, although the extent of their injuries or their conditions are not currently known.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
