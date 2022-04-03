79-Year-Old NYC Diner Ends Up on Ground, Out $80 After Woman's Spare Change Plea

A 79-year-old man who tried to help a woman who asked him for some spare change in a Queens restaurant snatched all the money from his hands when he pulled out his wallet, then ran off, leaving him to fall to the ground as he tried to stop her, officials said Saturday.

The woman approached the victim in a restaurant on Junction Boulevard shortly before 11 a.m. Monday and asked him for help. Cops say she grabbed the cash -- about $80 -- as soon as he pulled it out.

The victim tried to stop the woman from running off but fell to the ground during the struggle. He suffered some pain but was expected to be OK.

The woman is described as being about 20 to 30 years old. Police released surveillance footage of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.