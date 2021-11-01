Queens

7-Year-Old Still Missing After Police Arrest Suspect Who Stole Car With Boy Inside: NYPD

A car thief suspect is in New York City police custody after he allegedly stole a vehicle with a 7-year-old boy inside on Sunday. The car was found but the child is still missing, according to police

The NYPD says the boy, who is unable to communicate verbally, was sitting in the back seat of a red Ford Mustang in a driveway near his home in the Hollis section of Queens around 7 p.m. Sunday. The boy's father had briefly left him in the running car when a man took the car, police said.

Officers later located the vehicle in Queens and took the suspect into custody, but no other information about the suspect has been released.

Meanwhile, the 7-year-old boy has not been located. Police also have not released his description.

An investigation is ongoing and this is a developing story.

