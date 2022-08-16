67-Year-Old Woman Reported Missing After Being Last Seen at Her NYC Residence: NYPD

Police are asking the public for help in locating a 67-year-old missing woman they say was last seen Sunday at her residence.

Joanne Black was last seen at around 7:30 p.m. inside her Hunters Point, Queens residence on Hunter Street, according to the NYPD.

Police describe her as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She is also described as having dark complexion and brown eyes.

Joanne Black was last seen wearing a red and white blouse, blue jeans, dark sneakers and a black wig.

The circumstances surrounding her being reported missing were not immediately clear.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).