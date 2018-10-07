62-Year-Old Man Dies After Fire Breaks Out at Home on Staten Island: NYPD - NBC New York
62-Year-Old Man Dies After Fire Breaks Out at Home on Staten Island: NYPD

Published 2 hours ago

    Valeria Gonzalez

    What to Know

    • A 62-year-old man died after a fire broke out at a home on Staten Island, authorities said

    • Emergency personnel found the man unconscious and unresponsive inside the home

    • He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The cause of the fire is under investigation

    A 62-year-old man died after a fire broke out at a home on Staten Island, authorities said.

    Emergency personnel responding to a report of a fire at a home at 15 Scenic Lane in Park Hill around 2:48 a.m. on Sunday found the man unconscious and unresponsive inside, the NYPD said.

    He was taken to Staten Island University North Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    Police didn’t immediately release the name of the victim.

