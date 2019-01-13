51-Year-Old Woman Dies, 3 Others Injured in Queens Fire: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

51-Year-Old Woman Dies, 3 Others Injured in Queens Fire: Police

The fire started on the fifth floor of a building in Rego Park late Saturday night, police said

Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    1 Woman Dead, 3 Injured in Queens Fire

    A woman died and three people were injured after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Rego Park, Queens. Ken Buffa reports.

    (Published 44 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • A woman died and three other people were injured in a fire that broke out at an apartment building in Queens, police said

    • The fire started on the fifth floor of 87-30 62nd Avenue in Rego Park just before 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, the NYPD said

    • The woman, identified by police as Anna Latek, was pronounced dead at the hospital

    A woman died and three other people were injured in a fire that broke out at an apartment building in Queens, police said.

    The fire started on the fifth floor of 87-30 62nd Avenue in Rego Park just before 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, the NYPD said.

    Rescuers pulled a 51-year-old woman from her apartment on the fifth floor and took her to Elmhurst Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, police said.

    The woman, identified by police as Anna Latek, was pronounced dead at the hospital, the NYPD said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    AP

    Three other people were taken to the hospital in stable condition. They were also treated for smoke inhalation.

    The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined yet.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us