A woman died and three people were injured after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Rego Park, Queens. Ken Buffa reports.

A woman died and three other people were injured in a fire that broke out at an apartment building in Queens, police said.

The fire started on the fifth floor of 87-30 62nd Avenue in Rego Park just before 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, the NYPD said.

Rescuers pulled a 51-year-old woman from her apartment on the fifth floor and took her to Elmhurst Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, police said.

The woman, identified by police as Anna Latek, was pronounced dead at the hospital, the NYPD said.

Three other people were taken to the hospital in stable condition. They were also treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined yet.