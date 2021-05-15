5 People Wounded in Bronx Shooting: NYPD

Police were investigating a shooting in the Bronx Saturday night that injured at least five people.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the Claremont section of the Bronx on Webster Avenue.

Responding officers found one of the victims at the scene, while the other four walked to nearby Bronx Lebanon Hospital, according to the NYPD.

The extent of everyone's injuries was not immediately known, but most weren't believed to be life threatening.

Police did not immediately have a motive for a shooting or information about potential suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.