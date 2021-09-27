gun violence

5 People Shot Overnight After Officer Confronted Gunman Near Inwood Train Yard: NYPD

One of five people hurt was a gunman who was shot by an officer who saw him firing at a group of people

At least five people were shot early Monday morning near a Street Train Yard Facility in upper Manhattan after a police officer confronted a gunman, according to the NYPD.

Shots rang out at West 211st Street and 10th Avenue in Inwood around 4 a.m. where a police officer saw the gunman shooting at a group of people. The cop confronted the shooter and shot him in the hip, according to police. The gunman was taken into custody and transported to the hospital.

Four other people were injured in the shooting and they're all in stable condition, police said. The motive of the gunman is unclear and no other information was immediately available.

No officers were injured in the incident, police said.

This is a developing story.

