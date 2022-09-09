4 Men Injured in Bronx Afternoon Shooting Expected to Survive: Police

Four men were shot outside a building in a Bronx neighborhood Friday afternoon after a gunman approached the group and opened fire, police said.

The gunfire erupted shortly before 4 p.m. on Astor Avenue in the Allerton Section of the borough, according to NYPD officials.

Victims range in age between 22 and 29, most of whom were shot below the waist, police said. All were taken to nearby hospitals in the Bronx and were expected to survive.

Investigators said the gunman was wearing an orange Nike sweat suit and fled the area on foot.