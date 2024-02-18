4 injured in Harlem bar shooting; gunman on the run

Four people were hospitalized early Sunday morning after a gunman opened fire in front of a popular Harlem bar, police and fire officials said.

At least three of those injured were said to be gathered outside the bar around closing time when the brazen gunman stood in the street and opened fire on the group, according to police sources. A fourth person was also hospitalized with unknown injuries. The gunshot victims were all men, ages 21, 39, and 46, police said.

None of the gunshot wounds are believed to be fatal, but the full extent of everyone's injuries wasn't immediately clear.

Police say the shots were fired around 4 a.m. at Just Lorraine's Place 2 on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

The suspected gunman fled on foot, and investigators have been canvassing the neighborhood for evidence and any potential surveillance video that leads them to the suspect.

Witnesses told detectives the gunman wore a red hat, dark jacket and pants.

An investigation is ongoing.