4 Injured After Fire Breaks Out at Brooklyn Building: FDNY

Four people were injured — including two firefighters — after a fire broke out at a building in Brooklyn, authorities said.

The fire broke out at a building on Atlantic Avenue, near New Jersey Avenue, in East New York Saturday morning, the FDNY said.

Two firefighters and one civilian sustained minor injuries, the department said.

A fourth person with injuries refused medical attention at the scene, the FDNY said.

It wasn't immediately clear what injuries were sustained or what started the fire.