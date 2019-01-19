4 Injured After Fire Breaks Out at Brooklyn Building: FDNY - NBC New York
4 Injured After Fire Breaks Out at Brooklyn Building: FDNY

    What to Know

    • Four people were injured — including two firefighters — after a fire broke out at a building in Brooklyn, authorities said

    • The fire broke out at a building on Atlantic Avenue, near New Jersey Avenue, in East New York Saturday morning, the FDNY said

    • Two firefighters and one civilian sustained minor injuries. A fourth person refused medical attention at the scene

    Four people were injured — including two firefighters — after a fire broke out at a building in Brooklyn, authorities said.

    The fire broke out at a building on Atlantic Avenue, near New Jersey Avenue, in East New York Saturday morning, the FDNY said.

    Two firefighters and one civilian sustained minor injuries, the department said.

    A fourth person with injuries refused medical attention at the scene, the FDNY said.

    It wasn't immediately clear what injuries were sustained or what started the fire. 

