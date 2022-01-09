31 People Seriously Injured in Bronx Apartment Building Fire: FDNY

Dozens of people have been seriously injured in a massive Bronx apartment building fire, the FDNY said Sunday.

The number of people injured is still preliminary, but the FDNY said that at least 31 people were being treated for serious injuries.

The department estimates 200 of its members responded to the 19-story residential building on East 181st Street in Fordham Heights around 11 a.m.

Approximately 200 FDNY members are operating on scene of a 5-alarm fire at 333 East 181 Street in the Bronx. There are currently 31 serious injuries to civilians. pic.twitter.com/yrTYwOfonH — FDNY (@FDNY) January 9, 2022

Video circulating social media show thick smoke billowing out from the lower levels of the building where firefighters appeared to focus their attention.

The city's Office of Emergency Management tweeted a warning to nearby residents to close open windows and avoid smoke.

There's no word yet on what may have caused the fire.

This story is developing.