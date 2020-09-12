3-Year-Old Kidnapped From Manhattan Playground: NYPD

Police are searching for a man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend's child.

The three-year-old boy has been identified by police as Majesty Brown. Detectives say he was last seen with his mother Thursday evening at McCaffrey Playground in Hell's Kitchen near 9th Avenue and 43rd Street.

According to the NYPD, 20-year-old Dale Smith was arguing with his ex-girlfriend when he took off with the boy without the mother's permission.

Brown is described by police as Black, 3'5" tall, 45 lbs., has a medium complexion and brown eyes and black hair braided in corn rows. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with orange lettering, black jeans and yellow sneakers.

Smith is described as Black, 5'8" tall, has a light complexion and brown eyes and black hair in braids. He also has a tattoo on his left arms that reads "DALE" and one on his right that reads "LOYALTY," police said.

If you have any information related to the incident, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) of for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).