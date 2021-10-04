CRIME STOPPERS

3 Sought for Questioning in Case of 16-Year-Old Girl Shot in Head at NYC Playground

Kyla Sobers was placed in a medically induced coma after the shooting and continues to fight for her life. Police sources say she was not the intended target and had just been at the playground with friends

By Myles Miller

Three people are being sought for questioning in the case of a 16-year-old girl who was shot in the head at a Brooklyn playground in the middle of the afternoon on Friday, officials said Monday.

Kyla Sobers, 16, was shot in the head at a Boerum Hill playground around 3 p.m. after the trio rode up on bikes. They then fled.

The victim, who police sources describe as an unintended target, was caught in the crossfire. Sobers had been hanging out at the playground with friends after being let out of her high school not far away.

Police released photos of the three people they are looking to question in the case.

She was taken to a hospital in critical condition after the shooting and remained fighting for her life as of early Monday.

Sobers' family said she had a piece of the bullet still lodged in her head. Her mom said she had to be put into a medically induced coma.

It's not clear what prompted the shooting, nor who was the intended target.

Anyone with information on the people of interest is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Friday's shooting marked the eighth teen shooting in New York City in the past four days -- three of the victims, all 16, have been killed.

