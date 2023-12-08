Nurses, doctor slashed in face in NJ pediatric ICU

A woman allegedly slashed two nurses and a doctor in a pediatric ICU at a New Jersey hospital early Friday after an argument, authorities say.

According to investigators, the suspect was visiting a patient in the intensive care unit at Newark Beth Israel Hospital on Lyons Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. when she got into a dispute with staff.

It wasn't clear what they argued up, but police say the suspect attacked the nurses with some sort of cutting implement. All three are expected to be OK. They also suffered lacerations to the face.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene. She was later identified as 37-year-old Firdousi Abdul-Hakim, and charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

It wasn't immediately clear if Abdul-Hakim had an attorney.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.