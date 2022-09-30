3 Hurt in Shooting Outside New York High School Football Game: Police

Three people were shot outside a high school football game in New York Friday night, police said.

Shots rang out at Newburgh Free Academy in Orange County around 9:30 p.m., according to police. As the team was playing Warwick High School, three people were shot on the grounds of the school, but were outside the security perimeter set up for the game.

Police who were already on security detail at the time responded to the gunfire, and discovered the three victims. The police chief said that all three suffered injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

The ages of the victims was not clear, other than they were adults, and no information regarding suspects was immediately made available.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Newburgh police at (845)-569-7509. All calls can remain anonymous.