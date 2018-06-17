3 Men Shot on Greenwich Village Street: Police

Three men were shot early Sunday on a Greenwich Village street, police said.
One of the victims was shot outside a hookah lounge on Bleecker Street near Sullivan Street, the NYPD said. The two others were found down the block.
The shots rang out shortly after 4 a.m. just two blocks from Washington Square Park and the nearby New York University.
One of the victims, a 29-year-old man, was shot in the calf; a 27-year-old man was shot in the groin; and a 33-year-old man was shot in the leg and back, police said.
All were expected to survive their injuries.
No one has been arrested.
The investigation is ongoing.