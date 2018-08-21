3 Kids, 1 Adult Injured After Driver Crashes Into L.I. Daycare: Officials - NBC New York
3 Kids, 1 Adult Injured After Driver Crashes Into L.I. Daycare: Officials

    What to Know

    • Three kids and an adult suffered minor injuries after a driver lost control and crashed into a Long Island daycare center

    • Giant planters in front of the daycare on the Hofstra University campus kept the car from causing further damage

    • At least 30 children were inside the daycare's rec room at the time of the crash

    Three kids and an adult suffered minor injuries after a driver lost control and crashed a car into a Long Island daycare center, authorities said.

    The driver crashed into the building at 1000 Hempstead Turnpike, on the Hofstra University campus in Hempstead, around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the Hempstead Fire Department Chief said.

    Giant planters in front of the daycare kept the car from plowing through the building and causing further damage, according to the fire chief.

    At least 30 children were inside the daycare’s rec room when the crash happened, three of whom were injured by debris from the glass and planters, the fire chief said. One adult supervisor also sustained minor injuries.

    All four were being treated at the scene, according to the fire chief. Authorities didn’t immediately provide information about the condition of the driver.

    An investigation is ongoing.

