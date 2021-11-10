24-Year-Old Manhattan Woman Dies Days After Being Run Over by Box Truck: Cops

A 24-year-old Manhattan woman died four days after being horribly injured when a box truck slammed into her scooter, then ran her over, police said Wednesday.

Molly Pearson was thrown off her scooter in the collision near Brooklyn's Meeker and Skillman avenues shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 2. She fell into the road and the box truck ran over her, the NYPD said. Cops responding to a 911 call found Pearson with severe trauma to her lower extremities.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment but died of her injuries on Saturday, police said. The box truck operator had stayed at the scene after the crash.

No arrests have been made. Police say their investigation is ongoing.