22-Year-Old Man Killed, Woman Hurt Outside Karaoke Bar in Queens

A 22-year-old man was shot multiple times in an early morning shooting outside a karaoke bar in Queens that also injured another person.

Police say the man died from several gunshot wounds to his torso and a 22-year-old was shot in her right hand outside the K-Show Bar, a minute away from 109th Precinct, in Flushing around 1 a.m. Friday.

It's unclear what led up to the fatal shooting and the identities of the victims have not been released.

So far, no arrests have been made and the NYPD says an investigation is ongoing.

The shooting is the second incident in Queens in a span of a few hours that has left a person dead, according to police.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A 24-year-old man was also shot and killed late Thursday near the intersection of 89th Avenue and 116th Street following a dispute stemming from a car accident. Responding officers say they found the victim had been shot several times in a 2021 blue BMW 430 sedan.

The man, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital where he later died. No arrests have been made in this case.