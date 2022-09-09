21-Year-Old Tourist Raped on Subway Platform by Manhattan Stranger

A 21-year-old tourist from St. Louis was raped by a stranger who approached her in a midtown Manhattan subway station and took her to a number of stations before raping her at the end of the platform, by the tunnel, in one of them last week, police say.

Cops say the man walked up to the woman after she went into the 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue hub around 3 a.m. Sept. 1. He then took her to multiple other subway stations, it wasn't clear which ones, before taking her to one final stop.

Police didn't have the location of that stop, but that's where the woman said the man took her to the end of the platform and raped her. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect is said to have a scar on his forehead. Police released a sketch of him (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.