2 Teens Dead, 6 Others Hospitalized in Staten Island Car Crash: Officials

Two teenagers are dead and several others passengers were injured after a horrible crash Sunday night on Staten Island, authorities said.

The FDNY said two cars collided around 8:45 p.m. at Hyland Boulevard and Richard Avenue.

Firefighters had to rescue passengers from both of the involved vehicles, the department said.

Two teenage victims were pronounced dead at the crash site -- their ages weren't immediately known.

FDNY officials said six people were taken to the hospital, and one other refused medical treatment.

Investigators were looking into what led up to the crash.