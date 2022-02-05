2 Subway Conductors Assaulted, Suspect on the Loose

The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly assaulted two subway conductors in the Bronx this week, as cops confront a massive surge in transit crime in the city.

Both attacks happened Thursday afternoon on the southbound platform of the Prospect Avenue station. Just before 3:15 p.m., cops say, the suspect punched a conductor in the arm as he was leaning out the window to do a safety check.

Less than 10 minutes later, the same suspect approached the conductor's car of another stopped train, reached in the window, punched the conductor in the face and then spit on him.

Both conductors were taken to Lincoln Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The assaults add to the growing tally of subway violence in the city this year. In just the month of January, transit crime was up 70% over the year prior. The NYPD chief in charge of policing the system has promised quick action, including more cops on trains.