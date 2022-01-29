2 Semi Trucks Overturn on I-95 in New Rochelle During Nor'easter

Two large tractor trailers overturned on I-95 around 10:30 a.m. Saturday as a powerful nor'easter slammed the tri-state, delivering more than a foot of snow in some parts of the area.

One land of southbound traffic was still getting by on the New England Thruway after the two trucks overturned in New Rochelle.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

BREAKING: Two tractor trailers overturned on I-95 southbound in New Rochelle ... one lane getting by at this point #nbc4ny #nyc #noreaster pic.twitter.com/0pxCmueYY4 — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) January 29, 2022

The trucks overturned at mile marker 6.8, state troopers confirmed to News 4. But roughl 20 minutes later, another tractor trailer jackknifed at mile marker 7.1 in Larchmont, closing the right lane of southbound travel.

State and local transit officials have pleaded with people in the storm's path to keep travel to a minimum of avoid it altogether if possible.

Overturned vehicle, two lanes blocked in #Larchmont on I-95 (New England Thruway) SB between Chatsworth Ave/X17 and The New Rochelle Tolls, stopped traffic back to Fenimore Rd/X18a #traffic https://t.co/cLJ9IKsg5n — Total Traffic NYC (@TotalTrafficNYC) January 29, 2022

No other major traffic incidents have been reported overnight as thousands of snow plows move throughout the region to clear the near relentless snowfall.