2 New Beaches Are Coming to NYC, With One Set to Open in Summer 2023

Two new beaches are coming to New York City, with one of them opening up for Summer 2023.

Manhattan's first beach will be along the Hudson River, just north of West 12th Street in the Meatpacking District. The Hudson River Park trust said the space will open this summer and will include a 14,000-foot stretch of sand along the Gansevoort Peninsula.

According to the Hudson River Park Trust, "Gansevoort will be developed into a large green oasis, complete with a resilient 'beach' on the southern side" There will be a kayak launch, but beachgoers may be a bit disappointed: No swimming or wading in the water will be allowed.

The other new beach coming to NYC will be on the East River, in Williamsburg. The Brooklyn beach is projected to open in five years.

At that future beach, wading will be allowed — with the plan to have full-fledged swimming soon after.

For some, especially those familiar with the waters that surround the city, the question may be: Why build beaches in the city? Well, officials said New York Harbor is the cleanest it's been in 100 years.